GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Rebounds above 201.00 but upside limited

The GBP/JPY shows signs of recovery on Wednesday, trades above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 200.97, after hitting a daily low of 199.61 earlier in the session. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 201.10, up 0.53%.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY seems poised to consolidate further below 202.00 unless buyers gain momentum, which seem far from happening as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The RSI is edging further below its 50 neutral level an indication that bears are stepping in.

If GBP/JPY tumbles below 201.00 the next support would be 199.61 ahead of the October 2 low of 197.49. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the 200-day SMA at 195.85.

Conversely if GBP/JPY recovers above 202.00, the next resistance will be the 20-day SMA At 202.32. A breach of the latter will expose 203.00, followed by the 204.00 milestone.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

