GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Pound’s rally stalls below 205.00

  • The Pound edges lower on Thursday after failing to consolidate above 205.00.
  • The broader trend remains bullish, with the Yen battered amid expectations of a looser fiscal policy in Japan.
  • GBP/JPY looks set for a bearish correction, targeting 203.00 and 202.10
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The British Pound appreciated nearly 3% this week, but the rally seems to be losing momentum on Thursday. The pair has failed to consolidate above 20500 and technical indicators are turning lower, suggesting a potential correction.

The Pound surged on Yen weakness as the victory of Sanae Takaichi in the ruling party’s elections over the weekend, boosted speculation of a looser fiscal policy and dampened expectations of immediate BoJ tightening

Technical analysis: A bearish correction might be ahead

GBP/JPY Chart

The technical picture shows all the ingredients for a bearish correction. The pair has reached strongly overbought levels at most timeframes, and the 4-Hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed below the signal line, suggesting an increasing bearish pressure.

Bears are pushing against the intraday highs of 204.34 at the time of writing. Further down, the intra-day high at the 203.00 area, and the October 7 low, near 202.10, emerge as the next bearish targets.

To the upside, immediate resistance is at Wednesday’s high of 205.35. Trendline resistance is at 206.15, and the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October 7 - 8 rally is at 207.56.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.23%0.44%0.28%0.06%0.12%0.45%0.29%
EUR-0.23%0.22%0.07%-0.20%0.03%0.24%-0.07%
GBP-0.44%-0.22%-0.18%-0.38%-0.20%0.06%-0.23%
JPY-0.28%-0.07%0.18%-0.31%-0.06%0.13%-0.05%
CAD-0.06%0.20%0.38%0.31%0.14%0.41%0.11%
AUD-0.12%-0.03%0.20%0.06%-0.14%0.29%-0.11%
NZD-0.45%-0.24%-0.06%-0.13%-0.41%-0.29%-0.29%
CHF-0.29%0.07%0.23%0.05%-0.11%0.11%0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD collapses to nine-week lows near 1.1540

EUR/USD remains well on the back foot on Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row and trading in levels last seen in early August in the 1.1550-1.1540 band. The pair’s sharp retracement follows the firmer stance in the Greenback amid steady shutdown concerns and the generalised risk-off mood.

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD breaches below 1.3300, two-month lows

GBP/USD now loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3300 support, reaching multi-week lows at the same time. Cable’s pronounced decline comes amid the continuous buying interest for the Greenback and the generalised downward bias in the risk-associated assets.

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold plunges to $3,950 on broad US Dollar demand

Gold gives away part of the recent advance, receding from recent all-time tops, piercing the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. So far, the precious metal remains propped up by shutdown uncertainty, geopolitics and the likelihood of extra rate cuts by the Fed.

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level. The decline saw medium-scale holders initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash extends rally as demand for privacy protocols surges

Zcash rallies for the second consecutive day, eyeing a breakout above $200. The Ethereum Foundation is committed to working with the ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of privacy protocols.

