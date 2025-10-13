TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: On recovery, aiming for the 203.50 resistance area  

  • The Pound reached levels past 203.00 after bouncing at 201.85 lows on Friday.
  • Growing political uncertainty in Japan is weighing on the Yen on Monday.
  • GBP/JPY needs to break the 203.50 resistance to confirm a trade shift.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: On recovery, aiming for the 203.50 resistance area  
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Pound’s reversal against the Yen found support near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, right below the 202.00 line, and is trading higher again on Monday. The pair has regained the 203.00 level and is approaching the 203.50 area, where it might find significant resistance.

The Japanese Yen is under pressure on Monday after the Komeito Party announced it will leave the governing coalition due to divergences with the new LDP leader, Sanae Takaichi, deepening the country’s political uncertainty.

Technical analysis: GBP/JPY needs to break 203.50 to confirm a trend shift

GBP/JPY

The technical picture shows easing bearish pressure. The 4-Hour RSD has popped up above the key 50 level, and the MACD in the same timeframe is turning higher.

Bulls, however, will need to breach the resistance area around 203.50, where the trendline resistance from last week’s highs meets the October 10 high, to confirm the trend shift. Further up, the intraday resistance, at 204.55, and the October 8 high, at 205.20, will come into focus.

On the downside, immediate support is at Friday’s low of 201.85. Below there, bears would be enticed to the 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 201.35, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, which meets October 5 lows at the 200.30 area.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.16%0.12%0.23%0.08%-0.17%0.17%0.19%
EUR-0.16%-0.04%0.11%-0.09%-0.25%0.00%0.01%
GBP-0.12%0.04%0.18%-0.04%-0.22%0.05%0.03%
JPY-0.23%-0.11%-0.18%-0.20%-0.45%-0.02%-0.09%
CAD-0.08%0.09%0.04%0.20%-0.29%0.10%0.08%
AUD0.17%0.25%0.22%0.45%0.29%0.27%0.25%
NZD-0.17%-0.01%-0.05%0.02%-0.10%-0.27%-0.02%
CHF-0.19%-0.01%-0.03%0.09%-0.08%-0.25%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).


.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. Markets remain wary amid the United States-China trade war re-escalation, which keeps the US Dollar on the defensive. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France caps any upside for the shared currency in the near term. 

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Monday, with the downside limited by a broadly subdued USD demand and a recovery in risk appetite. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations also remain supportive of the pair. 

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and climbs to the $4,078 region in the last hour amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic uncertainties on the back of a prolonged US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) mark a positive start to the week, following a rebound on Sunday. Recovering from Friday’s market crash, which saw liquidation of over $19 billion in a day, the retail demand is gradually resurfacing, per derivatives data. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers