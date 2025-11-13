GBP/JPY Price Forecast: nears 204.00 as uptrend stalls amid intervention threats

The GBP/JPY prolongs its gains on Thursday up a modest 0.22%, distancing from the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 202.48, seen as the first support area for the cross-pair. At the time of writing, the cross trade at 203.82 shy of reclaiming the 204.00 milestone.

The rally has stalled as Satsuki Katayama, Japan’s finance minister, said the government is monitoring “one‐sided and rapid currency moves” with high urgency.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows the GBP/JPY is upward biased, but buyers are facing strong resistance at 204.00. If breached the next area of interest would be 205.00 ahead of the yearly high of 205.32 hit in early October. On further strength 206.00 is up next.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) further confirms bias, but due to its closeness to the 50-neutral level a breach beneath the latter could drive the GBP/JPY lower.

On further GBP/JPY weakness, a drop below the 20-day SMA at 202.48, clears the path to challenge the 50-day SMA at 201.36.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY daily chart