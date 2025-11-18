GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Hits five week high near 204.50

The GBP/JPY rallies to a five-week high of 204.53 on Monday, up by 0.33% as the Japanese Yen weakens on growing tensions between China and Japan.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY technical picture shows the pair is neutral biased tilted to the upside with key resistance levels found at 204.50. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish, though it shows that buyers are losing some momentum.

For a bullish continuation, buyers must clear the 204.50 area, ahead of challenging 205.00. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the October 8 high at 205.32, followed by 206.00.

Conversely if sellers push GBP/JPY below 204.00, the pair could challenge the 20-day SMA at 202.71. On further weakness the next support is 202.00

