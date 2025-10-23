GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Extends advance, eyes on 204.00

The GBP/JPY extended its gains on Thursday, ending up 0.19% at around 203.30, up so far in the week close to 0.55%. At the time of writing, as Friday’s Asian session begins, the cross-pair trades at 203.36 virtually unchanged.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

From a technical standpoint, the GBP/JPY remains subdued after dropping to a nine-day low of 200.68, in October 17. Nevertheless, the pair has recovered some ground, and it seems poised to test higher prices.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that buyers are gathering momentum as the RSI is bullish.

With that said, the first resistance would be 203.50. If surpassed the next stop would be 204.00, followed by October 8 yearly high of 205.32. Conversely, if GBP/JPS tumbles below 203.00, the first support would be the 202.00 mark, followed by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 201.87.

