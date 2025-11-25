GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Consolidates below 205.50 amid Yen gains

GBP/JPY consolidates during Tuesday’s session as the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciates on threats of possible intervention of the BoJ in the FX markets, and also as Pound Sterling traders wait for the release of UK’s fiscal budget. At the time of writing, the cross trades at 205.44, losing 0.08%.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY trades sideways but a daily close below 206.00 and 205.50, could sponsor a retest of last Friday’s low of 204.30. Momentum favors further upside as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies above its neutral line, an indication that buyers outweigh sellers.

That said, if the cross rises past 206.00, the next stop would be the yearly peak of 206.86, ahead of the 207.00 milestone. Once cleared, the next resistance is 208.00 ahead of 210.00.

For a bearish continuation, sellers must clear the November 21 low of 204.30. The next support would be 204.00 and the 50-day SMA at 202.17.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY daily chart