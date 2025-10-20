TRENDING:
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Choppy price action around 202.00

  • The Pound treads water below 203.00, and keeps the immediate bearish trend intact
  • The Yen remains vulnerable as Sanae Takaichi secured support to become Japan's next Prime Minister.
  • Concerns about the UK's fiscal policy are undermining demand for the Pound.
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The British Pound has been on an extended correction since peaking at the 206.30 area in early October. Price action is moving within a downward channel, with the larger wicks in the daily chart showing a hesitant market. The pair was capped at 203.00 earlier on Monday and is testing support at the 202.00 area at the time of writing.

News that the fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi secured the necessary support to become prime minister has hurt the Yen earlier today, but the Pound seems unable to capitalize on JPY’s weakness and is trading practically flat on the day, undermined by investors’ concerns about the UK’s fiscal policy.

Technical analysis: Below 202.00, the target is the channel bottom, at 200.95

GBP/JPY Chart

A look at the 4-hour chart confirms a hesitant market with a moderate bearish bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI)keeps wavering back and forth around the 50 level, and the succession of lower peaks and lower troughs seen over the last two weeks suggests that bears keep the upper hand.

The pair was capped at the channel top.,near 203.10, and is giving away gains on the early European session, approaching the intra-day low at 202.00. Further down the bottom of the channel, at the 200.90 area, appears as a likely target.

On the upside, the pair should breach the mentioned channel top, right above 203.0,0 and the October 14 high, atthe 203.50 area to cancel the bearish pattern. A confirmation above those levels would clear the way towards the 204.40-204.50 area (October 8 lows) and the YTD high, at 205.30.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.09%0.03%0.11%0.04%-0.06%-0.15%-0.06%
EUR0.09%0.13%0.16%0.12%0.05%-0.06%0.05%
GBP-0.03%-0.13%0.06%-0.01%-0.10%-0.19%-0.08%
JPY-0.11%-0.16%-0.06%-0.07%-0.14%-0.31%-0.16%
CAD-0.04%-0.12%0.00%0.07%-0.02%-0.20%-0.08%
AUD0.06%-0.05%0.10%0.14%0.02%-0.12%0.00%
NZD0.15%0.06%0.19%0.31%0.20%0.12%0.11%
CHF0.06%-0.05%0.08%0.16%0.08%-0.00%-0.11%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds above 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1650 in the European session on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak previous Friday. While the improving risk mood helps the pair keep its footing, buyers remain hesitant following S&P Global Ratings' decision to downgrade France's credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD starts the week in a calm manner and trades in a narrow channel above 1.3400. The positive shift seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's (USD) gains and supports the pair. On Wednesday, September inflation data from the UK could be the next significant catalyst for the pair.

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold trades below $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum and trades in a narrow range slightly above $4,250 after losing more than 1.5% on Friday. While the upbeat sentiment doesn't allow XAU/USD to turn north, growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook cause sellers to remain hesitant.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Markets are bracing for a summit that feels less like diplomacy and more like a staring contest between tectonic plates. The Trump–Xi meeting at the upcoming APEC summit is being billed as a chance to “defuse” tensions — but traders know better. This isn’t détente; it’s leverage theatre at the edge of a resource war, where the currency isn’t dollars or data, but elements pulled from the earth’s crust itself.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

