GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Breaks above 203.00 as bulls eye 204.25

The Pound Sterling extended its gains versus the Japanese Yen on Monday, surpassing the 203.00 milestone as it gains over 0.54% clearing key previous resistance level turned support at the 20-day SMA at 202.37.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Despite this, the GBP/JPY seems poised to consolidate unless buyers clear the next key resistance at 204.24 October 27 swing high. An uptrend resumption above the latter and the next stop would be the year-to-date (YTD) high at 205.32.

For a bearish scenario, sellers need to push the cross below the 20-dat SMA to test 202.00. Subsequent support rests at the 50-day SMA at 201.27, and a clear break, puts 201.00 to the test ahead of challenging the November 7 daily low of 200.65.

Given the backdrop described and the bullish momentum depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), further upside is seen, but it is crucial for buyers, to hold firm above 203.00.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY daily chart