GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Upside meets six-month-old resistance near 154.50

- GBP/JPY edges higher following the previous session’s gain on Wednesday.
- Multiple resistances near 154.45 offer a strong barrier for the bulls.
- The momentum oscillator supports bullish momentum.
The GBP/JPY cross trades higher with a cautious tone in the early European trading hour. The pair books the gains for the fifth straight session. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY cross-currency pair is trading at 154.48, up 0.02% on the day.
GBP/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross currency pair has been trading in a broad trading range of 149.00 and 154.45 since late June. The current price action suggests difficulty for the GBP/JPY bulls near the strong resistance barrier around 154.50. Having said that, if the price breaks above the day’s high, then it could test the psychological 155.00 as the first upside target.
Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD would bring the high of June 15 at 155.48 back into action followed by the 155.90 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, on the reverse side, the bears would meet the 153.68 horizontal support level and then move onto Monday’s low at 152.74. A daily close below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 152.48 could bring the next stoppage at the 151.90 horizontal support zone.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|154.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.31
|Daily SMA50
|151.51
|Daily SMA100
|152.48
|Daily SMA200
|150.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.83
|Previous Daily Low
|153.69
|Previous Weekly High
|152.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.22
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
