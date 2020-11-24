GBP/JPY Price Analysis: The pound approaches trendline resistance at 140.00

GBP/JPY's rally extends to levels near 140.00 resistance area.
Brexit hopes and COVID-19 vaccines have boosted pound's demand.
The sterling appreciated for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, buoyed by the positive market mood, to hit session highs at 139.85 before pulling back to the mid-range of 139.00.
The progress on the developments of diverse COVID-19 vaccines has spurred hopes of a cure that might alleviate the devastating economic impact of the pandemic, fuelling investor’s appetite for risk. Beyond that, the widespread confidence about a Brexit deal, even a basic one, has contributed to underpinning demand for the cable.
GBP/JPY approaching important resistance at 140.00
The pair has turned down from 139.85 high on Tuesday, just 15 pips shy of the downward trendline resistance from early September highs. Technical indicators are pointing upwards on daily charts, with the RSI approaching overbought levels, which might anticipate a downward correction before further appreciation.
On the upside, above the mentioned 140.00 trendline resistance, the next area of interest might be 140.35 (November 11 high) and 141.45 (September 4 high). On the downside, immediate support lies at 139.00 (intra-day level) and below here, 137.20 (November 19 low) and the 50-day SMA, now at 136.65.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|139.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.2
|Daily SMA50
|136.54
|Daily SMA100
|137.18
|Daily SMA200
|135.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.29
|Previous Daily Low
|137.89
|Previous Weekly High
|138.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.2
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh 2-month highs, 0.7413 at sight
The Australian dollar found support in rallying equities, with the DJIA reaching all time highs. Easing US political turmoil and coronavirus vaccine hopes leading the way.
Gold survives test of $1800 for now, eyes test of 200DMA at $1796
Spot gold (XAU/USD) seems to have survived a test of the psychological $1800 level for now, with buyers coming in ahead of the November 2011 and October 2012 highs (at $1803 and $1796 levels respectively).
EUR/USD near but below 1.1900
German data provided support to the shared currency alongside risk appetite, bulls still reluctant to push EUR/USD beyond 1.1900.
EOS price wakes up and surges to $3.77, but technicals point to a steep correction
EOS has traded relatively flat in November despite the entire crypto market turning bullish. Finally, EOS price woke up, jumping from a low of $2.63 on November 20 to a current peak at $3.77.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!