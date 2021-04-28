GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Testing 151.60, the door to 152.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY holds firm above 151.00, improving the bullish bias.
  • Currently testing the 151.60 area, above the next target stands at 152.00.

The GBP/JPY pair is about to post the fourth consecutive daily gain and the highest close since in three weeks, supported by the improvement in risk sentiment after the FOMC meeting and the rally in GBP/USD.

The pound is starting to test the 151.60 area that is the resistance that protects 152.00. The bullish tone remains intact ahead of the Asian session. A slide below 151.20 would alleviate the pressure, still while above 150.60, the chart will continue to favor the upside.

The GBP/JPY will likely face strong resistance at 152.00, a break higher would reaffirm the bullish outlook. On the flip side, under 150.60, cross will likely be back into the 149.50/150.50 range.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 151.45
Today Daily Change 0.24
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 151.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.97
Daily SMA50 150.36
Daily SMA100 145.99
Daily SMA200 141.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.29
Previous Daily Low 150.15
Previous Weekly High 151.98
Previous Weekly Low 149.06
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 150.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 150.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 149.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 151.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

