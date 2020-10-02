GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 136.00 mark, turns flat

- GBP/JPY stages a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of 200-hour SMA.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bulls.
The GBP/JPY cross managed to find decent support near the key 135.00 psychological mark and rallied over 120 pips from four-day lows set earlier this Friday. The mentioned level represents 200-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started gaining positive traction and support prospects for additional intraday gains. However, oscillators on the daily chart – through have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm the bullish bias and warrant some caution.
Hence, any subsequent positive move is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 136.70-80 region. The said hurdle coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 142.72-133.05 recent pullback, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to test the 137.55-60 intermediate resistance before eventually climbing further towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 138.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 135.35 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling might accelerate the slide back towards the 135.00 mark (200-hour SMA), below which the GBP/JPY cross seems all set to resume its recent bearish trajectory.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|136.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.09
|Daily SMA50
|137.82
|Daily SMA100
|135.99
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.01
|Previous Daily Low
|135.36
|Previous Weekly High
|135.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.05
|Previous Monthly High
|142.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
