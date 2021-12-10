GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 150.30s as market participants head into the weekend

- A risk-on market mood boosts risk-sensitive currencies like the British pound, the JPY falls.
- Traders’ mood turned negative when the US inflation crossed the wires, thought later improved.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Has a neutral-bullish bias, though downside risks remain.
The British pound pares some Thursday’s losses during the New York session gains 0.31%, trading at 150.45 at the time of writing. In the American session, a risk-on market mood kept safe-haven currencies like the JPY low. Also, major US equities are rising between 0.51% and 0.90%, while the US 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.485%.
Apart from that, the GBP/JPY pair fluctuated around the 149.75-150.25 range during the overnight session. When Wall Street opened, the cross-currency dropped from 150.20 to the bottom of the aforementioned range, as investors weighed the US inflation figures, which showed that the uptrend in elevated prices had not peaked yet. Then, once the report was dissected and market mood improved, that boosted risk-sensitive currencies, in this case, sterling, advancing sharply towards 150.34, as the European session ended.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Techincal outlook
The 1-hour chart at press time depicts that the GBP/JPY trades above the December 9 high, which lies at 150.31. The bias for the pair is neutral, as it has been in consolidation throughout the last three days, failing to print fresh daily highs/lows. However, the GBP bulls appear to be in control, as the hourly simple moving averages (SMAs) reside below the spot price.
To the upside, the first resistance would be the December 8 cycle high at 150.69, followed by the December swing high at 151.12.
On the flip side, the first support would be Friday’s low at 149.66. A breach of that level would expose crucial cycle lows, like December’s 8 at 149.34, followed by the December 3 pivot low at 148.97.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|149.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152
|Daily SMA50
|153.58
|Daily SMA100
|152.55
|Daily SMA200
|152.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.4
|Previous Daily Low
|149.49
|Previous Weekly High
|151.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.98
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
