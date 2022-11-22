Therefore, the GBP/JPY first support would be the S1 daily pivot point at 167.33. Break below will expose the confluence of the 100 and the 200-EMAs around 166.81/93, followed by the 50-EMA at 166.02. Otherwise, the GBP/JPY key resistance levels lie at the R1 daily pivot at 168.29, followed b the R2 pivot level at 168.78, followed by the November 7 daily high at 169.00.

Short term, the GBP/JPY 4-hour chart illustrates the pair as neutral, slightly upward biased. GBP/JPY price action registered successive series of higher highs/lows, advancing steadily from around 163.03. On its way north, the GBP/JPY hurdled the 50, 200, and 100-Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), suggesting buyers gathered momentum. But the Relative Strength Index (RSI), aiming downwards, could open the door for a pullback.

In the long term, the GBP/JPY remains neutral to upward biased, though a head-and-shoulders pattern emerging in the daily chart opened the door for a fall to 158.40. However, during the last week, the cross-registered gains of 2%, exchanging hands 300 pips above the neckline. If British Pound (GBP) buyers reclaim 169.00, that would invalidate the pattern and might exacerbate a rally toward the YTD highs of 172.13.

On Tuesday, the GBP/JPY retraces after hitting a two-week high around 168.30, amid upbeat sentiment, as shown by Wall Street, registering gains between 1.18% and 1.36%. However, the head-and-shoulders chart pattern remains in play as long as the right shoulder, around 169.08, is not surpassed. That said, the GBP/JPY is trading at 167.75, below its opening price by 0.46%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.