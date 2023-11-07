- GBP/JPY has retreated from a two-month peak of 185.95, now trading around 184.92, as the market's risk-on mood tempers the pair's recent rally.
- A decisive move above the 186.00 level could set the stage for a test of the YTD high at 186.76.
- On the downside, a drop below 184.00 could lead to a deeper correction, with supports seen at 183.36, 183.06, and the Kijun-Sen at 182.76.
GBP/JPY suffered a minimal dip on Tuesday after hitting a fresh two-month high at 185.95 and exchanging hands at 184.92, with buyers surrendering the 185.00 figure amid a risk-on impulse.
The pair is neutral to slightly upward biased after the pair broke above the latest cycle high reached in October 31 at 184.29, which opened the door for further upside. If the cross-pair reclaims the 186.00 figure, that can open the door to challenge the year-to-date (YTD) high at 186.76.
However, if GBP/JPY drops below 184.00, that could exacerbate further losses, with key support levels in play. The first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 183.36, followed by the Senkou-Span A at 183.06. A breach of the latter would expose the Kijun-Sen at 182.76, followed by the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 181.66.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|185.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.79
|Daily SMA50
|182.89
|Daily SMA100
|182.81
|Daily SMA200
|174.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.97
|Previous Daily Low
|184.74
|Previous Weekly High
|185.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.77
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|185.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|184.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|183.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|187.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
