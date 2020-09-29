GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery losses strength, consolidation above 136.00 is needed it to keep it going

- Pound extends recovery versus yen but found resistance at 136.00 and 136.25.
- GBP/JPY bullish bias still in place, momentum eases.
The pound is rising for the fifth consecutive day versus the Japanese yen on Tuesday, as the recovery from the lowest in almost three months continues. The rally is showing signs of exhaustion as it failed to break Monday’s highs and also after being rejected from above 136.00 again.
The GBP/JPY will likely continue to consolidate between 135.00 and 136.00. If it manages to break and hold above 136.00 more gains seem likely. The first target is seen at 136.50 (20-day simple moving average) followed by 137.50/70.
If the current loss of momentum in GBP/JPY triggers a decline, the key support to watch is seen at the band 134.50/70. A break lower would increase the bearish pressure, suggesting a test of the September low at 133.00 (interim support at 133.75).
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|135.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.9
|Daily SMA50
|137.83
|Daily SMA100
|135.84
|Daily SMA200
|136.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.23
|Previous Daily Low
|134.37
|Previous Weekly High
|135.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.05
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.17, shrugging off upbeat US consumer confidence
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding its gains despite upbeat US data. The CB Consumer Confidence jumped to 101.8 points, beating estimates. Fed speakers are awaited and the presidential debate is eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
XAU/USD holds steady near multi-day tops, around $1890 region
Gold built on the previous day's goodish bounce from 100-day SMA and edged higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The overnight sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pushed the commodity to multi-day tops.
Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications
The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign. President Trump's playing down of challenger Biden's skills may turn into a double-edged sword. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.