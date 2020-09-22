GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rebounds swiftly from 50% Fibo. level, lacks follow-through

- GBP/JPY stalled its recent bearish trajectory and bounced off the 133.00 support.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
- Hence, any subsequent move up runs the risk of meeting with some fresh supply.
The GBP/JPY cross found a decent support near the 133.00 level – marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 124.07-142.72 move up – and staged a goodish rebound from the lowest level since early July.
The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed expectations of negative interest rates and extended some support to the British pound. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted short-covering move amid slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts.
Given the recent breakthrough an important confluence support near the 137.00 mark, the set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders. The mentioned region comprised of the very important 200-day SMA and a near six-month-old ascending trend-line.
Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 134.55-60 horizontal resistance. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains near the key 135.00 psychological mark, which is followed by 38.2% Fibo. level near mid-135.00s.
On the flip side, bears might now wait for some follow-through selling below the 133.00 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 132.00 level en-route the 131.75-70 support zone and 61.8% Fibo. level.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|134.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.44
|Daily SMA50
|137.87
|Daily SMA100
|135.72
|Daily SMA200
|137.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.34
|Previous Daily Low
|133.54
|Previous Weekly High
|136.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.2800 as UK rolls out new restrictions
GBP/USD trades around 1.2800, reversing a slide to two-month lows of 1.2717. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed expectations of negative interest rates. New coronavirus restrictions keep a check on the pound. UK PM Johnson to unveil the details.
EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the euro.
Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark
Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.