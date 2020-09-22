GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rebounds swiftly from 50% Fibo. level, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY stalled its recent bearish trajectory and bounced off the 133.00 support.
  • The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
  • Hence, any subsequent move up runs the risk of meeting with some fresh supply.

The GBP/JPY cross found a decent support near the 133.00 level – marked by the 50% Fibonacci level of the 124.07-142.72 move up – and staged a goodish rebound from the lowest level since early July.

The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey downplayed expectations of negative interest rates and extended some support to the British pound. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted short-covering move amid slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts.

Given the recent breakthrough an important confluence support near the 137.00 mark, the set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders. The mentioned region comprised of the very important 200-day SMA and a near six-month-old ascending trend-line.

Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 134.55-60 horizontal resistance. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains near the key 135.00 psychological mark, which is followed by 38.2% Fibo. level near mid-135.00s.

On the flip side, bears might now wait for some follow-through selling below the 133.00 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 132.00 level en-route the 131.75-70 support zone and 61.8% Fibo. level.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 133.84
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 134.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.44
Daily SMA50 137.87
Daily SMA100 135.72
Daily SMA200 137.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 135.34
Previous Daily Low 133.54
Previous Weekly High 136.59
Previous Weekly Low 134.58
Previous Monthly High 142.04
Previous Monthly Low 137.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 134.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 133.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 132.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 131.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 135.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 136.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 136.92

 

 

