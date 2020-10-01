GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rallies to three-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 200-DMA

- GBP/JPY witnessed a turnaround from a one-week-old ascending trend-line support.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
The British pound rallied across the board in reaction to reports that officials in the UK are "increasingly optimistic" about finalizing a trade deal. Financial Times Whitehall correspondent Sebastian Payne tweeted out on Thursday: "Officials with knowledge of the talks say a landing zone on state aid has been identified but fishing is the last sticking point."
A strong pickup in demand for the sterling assisted the GBP/JP cross to rebound swiftly from the 135.35 region – a support marked by a one-week-old ascending trend-line. The cross rallied around 150 pips from daily lows and turned positive for the seventh straight session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 136.90-137.00 confluence hurdle.
The mentioned barrier comprises of the very important 200-day SMA and the Fibonacci level of the 142.72-133.05 recent pullback, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to test the 137.55-60 intermediate resistance before eventually climbing to 50% Fibo. level, around the 138.00 round-figure mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started gaining positive traction. Adding to this, the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have been recovering from the negative territory. The set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains amid positive Brexit-related news flow.
On the flip side, the 136.00 mark now becomes immediate strong support to defend and is followed by support near mid-135.00s. The latter coincides with 100-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|136.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.34
|Daily SMA50
|137.82
|Daily SMA100
|135.94
|Daily SMA200
|136.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.55
|Previous Daily Low
|135.18
|Previous Weekly High
|135.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.05
|Previous Monthly High
|142.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves up amid hopes for a US fiscal deal
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as hopes for a US fiscal stimulus deal weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels opened legal action against the EU.
Gold clings to modest gains, remains below $1900 mark amid upbeat market mood
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European trading session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1900 mark.
Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty
Bitcoin is holding above $10,800 while approaching $11,000 at a snail's pace. Ethereum opens the way for gains to $370 after overcoming the hurdle at $370. Ripple is on the verge of a breakout to $0.25 despite consolidation, as observed by on-chain metrics.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.