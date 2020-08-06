GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Portrays bullish pennant below 139.00 ahead of BOE

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY marks repeated pullbacks from 138.60 following its bounce off 138.47.
  • RSI conditions support the bullish chart pattern but BOE could become a spoiler.
  • An upside clearance of 139.00 will attack the 140.0 threshold.
  • An ascending trend line from June 30, 200-bar SMA may please sellers.

GBP/JPY seesaws around 138.55/60 before the UK markets open for “Super Thursday.” The pair prints a bullish formation ahead of the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy meeting.

Read: When is the Bank of England rate decision and how could it affect GBP/USD?

RSI is in favor of the bullish pennant to suggest the pair’s rally to 140.00, on the break of 139.00. However, the pair’s further upside will not hesitate to challenge the early-February low near 140.92.

In a case where the bulls remain strong past-140.92, 141.00 may offer an intermediate halt during its northward trajectory towards February 18 low near 142.30 and February 2020 high near 145.00.

Meanwhile, a disappointment from the BOE, which can’t be ruled out, may drag the pair below the immediate support line below 138.40. The same will defy the bullish pattern and can fetch the quote to a five-week-old support line around 136.35.

Should the bears refrain from respecting 136.35, a 200-bar SMA level of 135.16 may gain the market attention.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 138.59
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 138.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.12
Daily SMA50 135.2
Daily SMA100 133.91
Daily SMA200 137.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.01
Previous Daily Low 138.04
Previous Weekly High 139.21
Previous Weekly Low 135.15
Previous Monthly High 139.21
Previous Monthly Low 132.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 138.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 138.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 137.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 138.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 139.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 139.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits four-month high amid upbeat BOE decision

GBP/USD hits four-month high amid upbeat BOE decision

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since March. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates. Dollar weakness is also in play. UK Construction PMI beat with 58.1 points.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats after hitting new two-year highs

EUR/USD retreats after hitting new two-year highs

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850 after hitting new two-year highs earlier. The dollar is pressured amid fiscal stimulus uncertainty, Sino-American tensions, and weak US data. Jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidates near all-time highs, around $2050 region

Gold consolidates near all-time highs, around $2050 region

Gold built on this week’s bullish break through the key $2000 psychological mark. Worries about the US economic recovery benefitted the safe-haven commodity. The ongoing slide in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive move.

Gold News

Forex Today: Gold up, dollar down amid stalled fiscal talks, vaccine hopes, ahead of jobless claims

Forex Today: Gold up, dollar down amid stalled fiscal talks, vaccine hopes, ahead of jobless claims

The US dollar remains on the back foot while gold shines, following experienced on Thursday, partially in response to hints of weak Non-Farm Payrolls. US jobless are eyed on Thursday. Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine boost markets while ongoing fiscal talks in Washington are eyed. 

Read more

WTI retreats from 5-month highs

WTI retreats from 5-month highs

WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday.  Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures