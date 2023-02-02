- GBP/JPY nosedives 200 pips or 1.30% on Thursday, courtesy of a BoE rate hike.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Downward biased, but it could print a leg-up before the downtrend continues.
With the Bank of England (BoE) hiking rates by 50 basis points, the GBP/JPY surprisingly plummets across the board, more than 200 pips on Thursday. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY exchanges hands at 157.39 after hitting a daily high of 159.60.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is losing traction against most G8 currencies. In the case of the GBP/JPY pair, price action dived sharply, towards new weekly lows, after smashing February’s 1 low of 158.90. That accelerated Sterling’s fall, extending below a one-month-old downslope trendline broken on January 20, that was acting as support and capped Wednesday’s drop.
On its way south, the GBP/JPY fell below the 158.00 figure, with bears eyeing to test the January 13 daily low at 155.64, followed by the YTD low at 155.35. But firstly, GBP/JPY bears would need to deal with the January 18 low of 157.27, ahead of the 157.00 figure, and followed by the January 17 low of 156.38.
On the other hand, the GBP/JPY reclaiming 158.00 could pave the way for a leg-up before resuming the downtrend. The GBP/JPY key resistance levels would be a downslope trendline at around 158.20-30, followed by the February 1 daily low of 158.90.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.4
|Today Daily Change
|-2.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|159.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.73
|Daily SMA50
|162.29
|Daily SMA100
|163.67
|Daily SMA200
|163.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.67
|Previous Daily Low
|158.92
|Previous Weekly High
|161.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.51
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stumbles below 0.7100 after Aussie’s PMI, solid US jobs data
AUD/USD refreshed seven-month highs at around 0.7157 but collapsed as the US Dollar (USD) remained bid during Thursday’s session after market participants’ reaction to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to lift rates weakened the greenback across the board.
EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0900 ahead of US NFP, Fed-ECB policy divergence trims
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action around 1.0900 after a pullback move from 1.0885 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has turned sideways ahead of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday.
Gold bears take on critical structure after European Central Bank meeting
Gold price is tinkering on the edge of a significant blow-off to the downside in the coming days. XAU/USD is trading down 1.85% and has done most of the leg work for a move much lower.
Algorand bulls aiming for a 25% spike
Algorand price is displaying bullish technicals that could be the start of a much larger upswing. On February 2, the digital blockchain token rallied by 6% to a two-month high of $0.2683, retracing into a previous trendline that once acted as support.
Stocks surge despite ECB and BoE hikes
Stocks are on the front-foot despite warnings from the ECB and BoE that we could be due another set of rate hikes. UK domestic stocks are particular outperformers, with the prospect of a lacklustre 2023 bringing a potential swift pivot from the BoE, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.