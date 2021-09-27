GBP/JPY Price Analysis: More gains seen while above 151.70

- GBP/JPY extended the rally from 149.00 after breaking 151.70.
- Bullish bias remains in place, next targets at 152.35 and 152.65.
The GBP/JPY resumed the upside, after a consolidation on Friday and climbed to 151.17, reaching the highest level since September 17. It remains near the top, holding above 152.00 with a bullish tone intact.
Technical indicators favor more gains over the next session, with the next target around 152.30. Above the next resistance stands at 152.60.
A decline under 151.60 should alleviate the bearish pressure, while a break under 150.80 would expose 150.00.
The pound is up for the fourth consecutive day versus the yen and it climbed above the 20 and 55-day simple moving average. A pause may look likely; still, a daily close above 151.50 should point to more gains.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|151.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.33
|Daily SMA50
|151.5
|Daily SMA100
|152.75
|Daily SMA200
|149.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.74
|Previous Daily Low
|151
|Previous Weekly High
|151.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.96
|Previous Monthly High
|153.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
