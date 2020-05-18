GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Monthly trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement probes pullback below 130.00

- GBP/JPY recovers from the eight-week bottom, still below short-term key resistance confluence.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement holds the key to March month low.
- 10-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier.
Despite bouncing off the lowest since March 24, GBP/JPY registers 0.05% loss while taking rounds to 129.60 ahead of Monday’s European session.
The pair’s immediate recoveries are guarded by a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside as well as a falling trend line from April 21, around 129.90.
If at all the pair manages to cross 129.90 resistance confluence, it needs to cross 130.00 round-figures to challenge another upside barrier around 131.30 that comprising 10-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Meanwhile, the pair’s downside below the intraday low of 129.32 can aim for a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 128.50.
During the quote’s extended declines below 128.50, 127.20 and 125.50/45 can entertain the bears ahead of pleasing them with March month low surrounding 124.05.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|129.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.44
|Daily SMA50
|132.64
|Daily SMA100
|137.46
|Daily SMA200
|137.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.42
|Previous Daily Low
|129.54
|Previous Weekly High
|133.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.54
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760
Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.
EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.
GBP/USD struggles amid Brexit, virus concerns
GBP/USD is struggling to recapture 1.21 amid fraught Brexit talks and the UK government's issues with dealing with the virus. Speculation about negative interest rates from the BOE is rife.
WTI bulls eye yearly resistance line above $30.00
WTI June Futures extend two-day winning streak to highest levels since March. A downward sloping resistance line from early-January on the bulls’ radars. Monthly support line, 50-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate declines.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.