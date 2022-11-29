- Deteriorated market sentiment, weighed on the Pound Sterling, bolstered the Japanese Yen.
- GBP/JPY’s failure to hold around 168.00 exacerbated a fall to 165.00.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its losses against the Japanese Yen (JPY) amid a risk-off impulse as traders get to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday. In the FX space, risk-perceived currencies like the GBP were defensive against the safe-haven status of the JPY. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.71.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/JPY plummeted 300 pips on Monday towards the 165.00 region, but the pair attempted to trim some of its losses. Albeit the GBP/JPY printed a daily high of 166.67, the cross dived to fresh weekly lows at 165.52. Even though the cross’s path of least resistance in the near term is downwards, the GBP/JPY will face solid support levels at the 50 and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 165.34 and 164.27, respectively. Once those two support levels are broken, that could pave the way to test November’s low at 163.03.
The GBP/JPY 4-hour chart portrays the pair in a downtrend, trading within the boundaries of a descending channel, with a 150 pip width. And due to the proximity of GBP/JPY’s price action to the channel’s top trendline, a correction downwards is suggested. Further cementing the case is the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) above the spot price, with a bearish slope, alongside the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at bearish territory.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 165.21. Break below will expose the 165.00 psychological level, followed by the S2 pivot at 164.83, ahead of the bottom-trendline of the descending channel at 164.00.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|166.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|166.92
|Daily SMA50
|165.27
|Daily SMA100
|164.27
|Daily SMA200
|162.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|168.29
|Previous Daily Low
|165.85
|Previous Weekly High
|169.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|166.11
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|169.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.03
