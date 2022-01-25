GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Key SMAs probe six-day downtrend near monthly low

- GBP/JPY remains on the back foot for the sixth consecutive day, fades Monday’s corrective pullback.
- Convergence of 50-DMA, 100-DMA challenges immediate declines ahead of 200-DMA.
- Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful, two-week-old descending trend line becomes crucial resistance.
GBP/JPY takes offers around 153.30, down 0.27% intraday to portray six-day declines during early Tuesday.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair jostles with the 100-DMA and 50-DMA while reversing the late Monday’s rebound from the one-month low.
Given the bearish MACD and failures to keep the bounce off 152.90, GBP/JPY prices are likely to remain pressured. However, a daily closing below the 200-DMA level of 153.00 becomes necessary for the pair sellers to remain in the driver’s seat.
Following that, the early November 2021 low near 152.40 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November-December downside, near 151.15, will be in focus.
Alternatively, recovery moves may initially aim for the 61.8% Fibo. level of 154.70.
However, GBP/JPY bulls remain unconvinced til the quote stays below a downward sloping resistance line from January 12, near 155.30.
Overall, GBP/JPY sellers keep the reins but further downside becomes doubtful.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery moves expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|153.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.91
|Daily SMA50
|153.43
|Daily SMA100
|153.36
|Daily SMA200
|153.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.49
|Previous Daily Low
|152.91
|Previous Weekly High
|156.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.92
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.09
