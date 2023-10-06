GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Jumps to near 182.00 as investors digest high odds of BoJ’s intervention

- GBP/JPY climbs to near 182.00 as the impact of expectations of BoJ’s intervention starts fading.
- BoJ’s money market data cleared that Tuesday’s flash crash move was not the by-product of stealth intervention.
- GBP/JPY delivers a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern.
The GBP/JPY pair delivered a sharp upside move to near 182.00 in the London session. The asset picks strength as the market sentiment improves. The cross has extended its upside significantly after Tuesday’s ‘flash crash’, which resulted in a huge buying for the Japanese Yen.
Earlier, investors misunderstood the crack in the GBP/JPY pair as a stealth intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) but the BoJ’s money market data showed that it was not the by-product of official intervention. This weakened the appeal for the Japanese Yen again as the BoJ is expected to maintain the expansionary policy stance for a longer period.
Meanwhile, the appeal for the Pound Sterling improves as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey sees inflation easing to 5% or below by the year-end. If the BoE manages to do so, the promise made by the UK Prime Minister of halving the inflation to 5.2% by the end of 2023 would be fulfilled.
GBP/JPY delivers a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern on an hourly scale, which results in wider ticks and heavy volume. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 181.40 will continue to provide support to the Pound Sterling bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish impulse is already active.
A mean-reversion move to near October 3 high at 181.38 would be a buying opportunity for the market participants. This would drive the asset toward September 28 high at 182.43 followed by September 29 high around 183.00.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below October 4 low at 179.47 would expose the asset to October 3 low at 178.00.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.89
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|181.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.3
|Daily SMA50
|183.33
|Daily SMA100
|181.06
|Daily SMA200
|172.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.08
|Previous Daily Low
|180.29
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
