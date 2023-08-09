- Despite a brief touch at 183.01, the GBP/JPY remains anchored below the 183.00 psychological resistance.
- Key resistance lies at last week’s high of 183.24, and surpassing this could put YTD high of 184.01 into focus.
- Support levels to watch include the August 9 low at 182.36, Tenkan-Sen at 181.82, and an established support trendline from April's lows around 180.80/95.
GBP/JPY consolidates around the weekly highs of 182.70s and prints a small candlestick, suggesting the uptrend is losing steam, despite reaching a fresh weekly high of 183.01. However, as the Asian session began, the GBP/JPY exchanged hands at 182.69, well below 183.00, after the Tenkan-Sen crossed above the Kijun-Sen level.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY remains neutral to upward bias but must reclaim the last week’s high of 183.24 to threaten the year-to-date (YTD) high of 184.01. Even though the bullish cross of the Tenkan-Sen above the Kijun-Sen portrays the GBP/JPY as bullish, further confirmation is expected.
Otherwise, if GBP/JPY dives below the August 9 low of 182.36, it would exacerbate a pullback towards the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). The GBP/JPY’s first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 181.82, followed by a support trendline drawn from the lows of April, at 180.80/95, before slumping towards the Kijun-Sen at 180.15, inside the Kumo.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|182.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.4
|Daily SMA50
|180.28
|Daily SMA100
|174
|Daily SMA200
|168.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.96
|Previous Daily Low
|181.39
|Previous Weekly High
|183.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.46
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6550 ahead of Australia/US inflation clues
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in two months, marked earlier in the week, as markets brace for the all-important Australia and US inflation clues. The Aussie pair licks its wounds near 0.6530 after declining in the last two consecutive days to refresh the 10-week low.
EUR/USD remains defensive above 1.0950, ECB Economic Bulletin, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD aptly portrays the pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around 1.0975-80 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, struggling to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the weekly low. The Euro pair justifies the mixed catalysts surrounding the US and Eurozone.
Gold renews monthly low above $1,900, poking key support as US inflation looms
Gold price refreshes the lowest level in a month as it drops to $1,914 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The precious metal fails to cheer positive news from China, as well as a retreat in the US Dollar ahead of the United States inflation data.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: SEC set to appeal judge’s ruling of XRP not being a Security
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its approach against Ripple over the past three years. The payments processor found some relief last month after obtaining a partial win from the presiding Judge Torres, while the SEC attempts to appeal the ruling.
Deflation in China but we shouldn't expect much of a response
Stock markets bounced back a little on Wednesday in what has been a relatively slow news day, with investors probably already having one eye on tomorrow's US inflation report. Broadly speaking, trading has been choppy this week and there hasn't been an enormous amount driving it.