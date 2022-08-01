- The British pound weakens vs. the Japanese yen and drops 0.69%.
- The GBP/JPY daily chart illustrates the double-tops stays in play, and the exchange rate is about to reach its target.
- In the near term, the GBP/JPY might correct to 161.61 before nose-diving towards the double-top target at 159.50.
The GBP/JPY sinks for the third straight day, and the cross-currency pair accelerates towards the double-top price target at 159.50. At 161.25, the GBP/JPY reflects a dampened market mood, spurred by Fed policymakers led by Minnesota’s Fed President Kashkari, who pushed back against a Fed “dovish” tilt and opened the door for further tightening. That, alongside geopolitical tensions between the US and China, arising as the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could visit Taiwan.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as neutral-to-downward biased. Break below 163.00, the double-top “neckline” exacerbated the fall, and on its way down, the GBP/JPY cleared the 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs. Traders should notice that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in negative territory and with enough room to spare before reaching oversold conditions. Therefore, a move towards the double-top target at 159.50 is on the cards, but firstly, GBP/JPY sellers need to clear the July 6 swing low at 160.38.
GBP/JPY 1-hour chart
In the near term, the GBP/JPY hourly chart illustrates the pair as neutral-to-downward biased, but risks are skewed to the upside. Be aware that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36.72 aims to cross over the 7-hour RSI’s SMA, which could lift the pair, at least towards the confluence of the daily pivot and the 20-hour EMA at 161.61. Nevertheless, failure to do so, the GBP/JPY could dip below the 161.00 mark, towards the 160.00 figure, ahead of the double-top target at 159.50.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.24
|Today Daily Change
|-1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|162.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.96
|Daily SMA50
|164.04
|Daily SMA100
|162.58
|Daily SMA200
|158.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.91
|Previous Daily Low
|161.54
|Previous Weekly High
|166.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.54
|Previous Monthly High
|166.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7000 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7020, holding on to modest gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to pull the trigger but investors hesitate on by how much.
EURUSD trading around 1.0250 amid broad dollar’s weakness
EUR/USD edged higher on Monday, as investors moved away from the greenback. US data gave mixed signals as price pressures began easing, but growth remains subdued.
Gold about to challenge a critical resistance at $1,777.10
Gold surged to $1,775.43, nearing a daily descendant trend line coming from a relevant high posted mid-June at $1,857.49. The metal benefited from the broad dollar’s weakness in a more optimistic market environment. Mid-US afternoon, the metal preserves most of its intraday gains and trades around $1,772.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: “Anything too clean is probably dirty”
Bitcoin price shows justifiable reasons to enter a short position. Still, traders should be wary as smart money deception could accompany the newfound bearish evidence. As notorious trader FF once said, “Anything too clean is probably dirty.”
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!