In the near term, the GBP/JPY hourly chart illustrates the pair as neutral-to-downward biased, but risks are skewed to the upside. Be aware that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36.72 aims to cross over the 7-hour RSI’s SMA, which could lift the pair, at least towards the confluence of the daily pivot and the 20-hour EMA at 161.61. Nevertheless, failure to do so, the GBP/JPY could dip below the 161.00 mark, towards the 160.00 figure, ahead of the double-top target at 159.50.

The GBP/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as neutral-to-downward biased. Break below 163.00, the double-top “neckline” exacerbated the fall, and on its way down, the GBP/JPY cleared the 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs. Traders should notice that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in negative territory and with enough room to spare before reaching oversold conditions. Therefore, a move towards the double-top target at 159.50 is on the cards, but firstly, GBP/JPY sellers need to clear the July 6 swing low at 160.38.

The GBP/JPY sinks for the third straight day, and the cross-currency pair accelerates towards the double-top price target at 159.50. At 161.25, the GBP/JPY reflects a dampened market mood, spurred by Fed policymakers led by Minnesota’s Fed President Kashkari, who pushed back against a Fed “dovish” tilt and opened the door for further tightening. That, alongside geopolitical tensions between the US and China, arising as the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could visit Taiwan.

