GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls persist and propelled pair to fresh cycle, overbought signals arise

If the pair falls below the immediate support level set at 202.00, followed by the 201.00 and 202.20 levels (20-day SMA), it would likely seek new support thresholds at around the 200.00 psychological area. Conversely, resistance is seen near the psychological mark of 203.00 and further at 203.50, in case the bulls persist.

In summary, the GBP/JPY pair's solid performance on Monday underpins a broader bullish trend. The trend's positive outlook is validated by the pair's position above the 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). However, as current indicators suggest over-extended movements, traders might brace for a likely correction event.

The Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 68, settling slightly below the overbought territory. The upsurge recorded in last Friday’s readings hints at remaining bullish momentum, though the swift approach to overbought conditions may suggest a potential incoming correction. The Daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to display rising green bars, implying that the bullish momentum is still in the play, albeit approaching a crest.

During Monday's session, the GBP/JPY pair sustained its uptrend, hitting new cycle highs around 202.50, reaching its highest point since 2007. Despite sellers making strides earlier in the session, bringing the pair down to a low of 106.14, buyers managed to counteract and propel the pair back to fresh cycle highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.