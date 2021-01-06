GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls have an upper hand above 139.50

- GBP/JPY keeps bounces off short-term horizontal support, 100-bar SMA.
- MACD flirts with bulls as the quote keeps Wednesday’s gains.
- A Three-week-old ascending trend line lures the bulls.
GBP/JPY prints mild gains above 140.00, currently around 140.25, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair retains the early week’s recovery moves from late-December lows and 100-bar SMA.
Considering the MACD signals also flirting with the bulls, coupled with the quote’s ability to stay beyond the key short-term support, GBP/JPY is likely to remain on the bull’s radar.
That said, the recent high around 140.55 and the 140.00 threshold seem to lure the short-term buyers ahead of Monday’s peak surrounding 141.30.
During the GBP/JPY run-up beyond 141.30, an ascending trend line from December 22, currently around 141.55, will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, 100-bar SMA and stated horizontal area from December 28, respectively near 139.70 and 139.50, can limit pullback moves of GBP/JPY.
Though, any clear downside below 139.50 can make the pair vulnerable enough to revisit the December 22 low of 138.00 before eyeing the previous month’s bottom close to 136.80.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|139.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.66
|Daily SMA50
|138.7
|Daily SMA100
|138.02
|Daily SMA200
|136.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.16
|Previous Daily Low
|139.51
|Previous Weekly High
|141.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.48
|Previous Monthly High
|141.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.86
