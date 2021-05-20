GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eye the 4-hour resistance

- GBP/JPY is drifting higher within a strong bullish longer-term trend.
- The near-term charts point to a period of consolidation and a move in on 4-hour resistance.
The market is mixed across the time frames from a structural point of view, but the upside bias is compelling on the longer-term outlook.
The nearer-term picture sees the price testing key levels of market structure as illustrated in the following 4 and 1-hour charts.
Weekly chart
The outlook is bullish from a longer-term perspective.
4-hour chart
An upside continuation would be expected to complete the W formation and for a re-test of the resistance.
1-hour chart
We can expect to see a drift lower to test the 38.2% Fibonacci confluence with the prior highs looking left.
