GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls attack weekly triangle resistance above 153.50

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY picks up bids inside a short-term symmetrical triangle, bulls seek entry.
  • Further gains envisioned on steady RSI, 200-SMA, three-week-old falling trend line add to the upside filters.

GBP/JPY gains upside momentum, mildly bid around 153.70, amid the initial Asia session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair funnels down the bullish break of a short-term symmetrical triangle amid a slightly upbeat RSI line.

Given the immediate absence of drawbacks for the GBP/JPY buyers, the pair can cross the nearby hurdle surrounding 153.75, suggesting a swift upside move to the 154.00 threshold.

However, 200-SMA level near 154.40 and a downward sloping trend line from June 15 close to 154.80 could test the run-up afterward.

Meanwhile, pullback moves could retest the triangle’s support near 153.40 but any further downside won’t hesitate in breaking the 153.00 round figure.

It’s worth noting that June-end lows near 152.65 and 152.40 levels can offer intermediate halts during the GBP/JPY south-run targeting the previous month’s low surrounding 151.30.

Overall, GBP/JPY is up for a fresh rise but bulls will have a bumpy road to the north.

GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 153.7
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 153.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 154.18
Daily SMA50 153.8
Daily SMA100 152
Daily SMA200 145.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 153.73
Previous Daily Low 153.08
Previous Weekly High 154.23
Previous Weekly Low 152.62
Previous Monthly High 155.94
Previous Monthly Low 151.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 153.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 153.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 153.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 152.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 152.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 153.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 154.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 154.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles on the way to $1,800, full markets, ISM Services PMI eyed

Gold struggles on the way to $1,800, full markets, ISM Services PMI eyed

Gold recovery fades during the fifth day of trading after refreshing the multi-day low on June 29. That said, gold bulls take a breather around key technical levels surrounding $1,791, following an upside break of a short-term hurdle the previous day, amid an early Asian session on Tuesday.

Gold News

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850

EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.

EUR/USD News

ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand

ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand

BTC gains 1.66% this week but registers lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain this week, marking the best since the beginning of April. XRP jumps 7.28% this week, holds crucial $0.65 level.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures