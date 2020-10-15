GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off lows, still in the red just above 136.00 mark

- GBP/JPY witnessed some fresh selling on Thursday and dropped back closer to two-week lows.
- The lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross continued losing ground through the early North American session and slipped below the 136.00 mark, back closer to two-week lows set on Wednesday. Bulls, however, showed some resilience at lower levels and assisted the cross to quickly recover around 50 pips from the daily swing lows near the 135.75 region.
Looking at the technical picture, the overnight strong intraday rally of over 150 pips struggled to find acceptance above the 200-period on the 4-hourly chart. A subsequent rejection slide from three-week-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint favours bearish traders and points to additional weakness.
That said, the lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the bearish bias. This makes it prudent to wait for a slide below the overnight swing lows, around the 135.65 region, before placing fresh bearish bets.
The GBP/JPY cross might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 135.00 psychological mark, or monthly swing lows touched on October 2. The downward trajectory might then turn the cross vulnerable to break below the 134.00 mark and slide further towards September daily closing lows, around the 133.65 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 136.80-85 region. This is closely followed by the 137.00 mark, above which a bout of a short-covering move has the potential to lift the GBP/JPY cross back towards the 137.80-85 heavy supply zone.
GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|136.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.89
|Daily SMA50
|137.77
|Daily SMA100
|136.49
|Daily SMA200
|136.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.33
|Previous Daily Low
|135.67
|Previous Weekly High
|137.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.91
|Previous Monthly High
|142.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is falling below 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims jump to 898K worse than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.
XAU/USD drops below $1,900 ahead of US data
The XAU/USD pair closed modestly higher above $1,900 on Wednesday but struggled to push higher on Thursday as souring market sentiment helped the USD gather strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at $1,895.20.
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Bitcoin is sluggish at $10,400, but the bullish narrative to new yearly highs is building credence. Ethereum is staring into a period of volatility as price action to $400 beckons.
WTI tumbles to 2-day lows near $39.40 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices erase the recent advance to tops beyond the $41.00 mark per barrel and drop to 2-day lows in the $39.40 region on Thursday.