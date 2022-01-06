GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears move in following bull rally, weekly W-formation eyed

- GBP/JPY bulls are on the lookout for a discount.
- The bears note the weekly W-formation and prospects for a deeper correction.
GBP/JPY has settled back into a potential hourly support zone on the hourly charts. On the longer-term time frames, there is a more complicated structure that has formed for which is illustrated in the following top-down analysis:
GBP/JPY weekly charts
Alternatively, the price could revisit the structure below for a retest and additional buy liquidity prior to running north again as follows:
GBP/JPY W-formation
Zooming in, we can see the reversion pattern more clearly in the form of a W-shape. The neckline has a high completion rate for the price to restest the zone, near to 153.40 in this case.
On the other hand, should the price break this area, then the downside will be back in favour:
GBP/JPY H1 charts
Meanwhile, the bulls may not be done yet. The hourly bullish impulse was met with a significant correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci level. This may act as support and encourage a second wind.
On the other hand, there is an imbalance of price below which could attract the price into a deeper correction prior to the next bullish accumulation:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
