GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears charge into significant demand area, 150.00 resistance eyed

- GBP/JPY pressured into weekly demand area as yen gathers pace in a risk-off environment.
- GBP/JPY bears eye a medium-term 147.96 monthly target.
GBP/JPY is under pressure with the yen rallying across the board. The price has dropped into a weekly demand area in a strong daily bearish impulse. The following illustrates the possible scenarios from a market structure perspective for the days and weeks ahead.
GBP/JPY daily chart
As illustrated, the price is reaching into a critical area of demand in a very strong downside daily candle. Bulls will be attempting to hold up a steam train at this juncture, but the support is fortified with plenty of confluence between the weekly lows and 200 & 21-W simple moving averages converging.
At this juncture, if there is going to be a correction, it might only be short-lived considering the confluence of the 23.6% ratio and the newly formed counter-trendline resistance near 150 the figure.
Looking at the monthly charts, traders could have the monthly Dec 2019 highs of 147.96 and the confluence of the 38.2% Fibo in their sights for the days ahead:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure as risk aversion leads the way
EUR/USD is consolidating early losses, bouncing just modestly from around the 1.1700 figure. The safe-haven dollar is in demand as the crisis around China's Evergrande deepens and a global slowdown is feared. Tensions toward the Fed decision and also Germany's elections are taking their toll too.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.37, succumbing to dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.37, suffering from robust dollar demand. The financial woes of China's Evergrande threaten a drop in global demand. Soaring energy prices are also weighing on sentiment. The Fed and the BOE are eyed later this week.
Gold: A lower low hints at another leg south
Market participants rushed into the dollar amid concerns about global growth. Gold prices recovered from a fresh September low, but bears retain control. XAU/USD could shrug off the bearish stance in the near term once above 1,769.10.
MATIC price enters bear triangle with potential 10% drop
Polygon price action has reversed to the downside during the weekend. Global sentiment rolling over is causing headwinds for MATIC. If $1.20 breaks to the downside, expect MATIC to shed 10% of its value.
Gamestop: The game just got upped with 500 new employees
GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Is this part of the new plan to do a Chewy? Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on.