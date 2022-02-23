GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 50-SMA probes buyers inside 12-day-old triangle

- GBP/JPY holds onto the previous day’s bounce off one-week low, retreats from daily top of late.
- Firmer Momentum, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA hints further upside.
- Bears need validation from 155.00 before retaking controls.
GBP/JPY edges higher around the weekly top, sidelined near 156.35-40 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair battles 50-SMA resistance around 156.50 to justify the upside momentum portrayed by the Momentum indicator, as well as the pair’s ability to stay beyond the 200-SMA.
However, the upper line of a three-week-long symmetrical triangle, near 157.00 by the press time, challenges short-term advances of the GBP/JPY.
In a case where the quote rises past-157.00, the monthly high of 158.06 and October 2021 peak surrounding 158.25 can act as buffers during the rally targeting the 16.00 threshold.
On the flip side, pullback moves may initially aim for the 200-SMA level near 155.85 before directing the GBP/JPY sellers towards the stated triangle’s support line, near 155.50 at the latest.
Even if the pair drops below 155.50, the early February lows near 155.00 will offer an additional downside filter to the traders.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|156.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.88
|Daily SMA50
|155.16
|Daily SMA100
|154.35
|Daily SMA200
|153.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.51
|Previous Daily Low
|155.52
|Previous Weekly High
|157.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.31
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
