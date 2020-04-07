GBP/JPY: Mixed amid UK’s political upheaval, upbeat trade sentiment

- GBP/JPY extends the latest recovery gains.
- Uncertainty surrounding UK’s political future, due to PM Johnson’s health issues, weigh on the upside prospects.
- US President Trump showed readiness for another round of direct payments to Americans.
- Japan’s second-tier economics flashed mixed results, virus updates in focus.
Despite bouncing off 132.94 to the intraday high of 133.66, GBP/JPY registers no major gains on the daily basis during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair earlier dropped after concerns over the health of the UK PM grabbed market attention. However, upbeat statements from US President Donald Trump and mixed data from Japan offered immediate direction to the pair.
Japan’s Overall Household Spending for February recovered from -3.9% expected and prior readings to -0.3% while Labour Cash Earnings weakened from 2.1% forecast to 1.0%. Further, Japanese Foreign Reserves for March rose from $1,359B to $1,366.2B.
While UK PM Boris Johnson is receiving oxygen in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he deputized the Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to lead the nation through the coronavirus crisis.
On the other hand, US President Trump showed readiness to take a step forward and announce another aid payment to every American if needed to combat the virus. The Republican leader earlier cited fears of a virus outbreak in the upcoming one and a half week while also showing resentment from Indian actions asking for help from China. Also adding to the optimism could be comments from Japan's PM Shinzo Abe who provided fresh hints for the much awaited relief package.
Market’s risk-tone seems to take clues from US President Trump’s latest comments and hence the US 10-year treasury yields extend the previous run-up to 0.687% by the press time. Also portraying the risk-one sentiment are the US stock futures and Japan’s NIKKEI.
Investors may now await further virus updates and the next move of the UK government, under the new leader, for fresh direction.
Technical analysis
10-day EMA near 133.00 and the monthly low surrounding 132.50 are likely immediate supports that limit the pair’s near-term declines. On the contrary, buyers will look for a sustained break of the one-week-old falling trend line, currently around 133.60, for further direction.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.49
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|133.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.81
|Daily SMA50
|137.59
|Daily SMA100
|140.09
|Daily SMA200
|137.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.53
|Previous Daily Low
|132.57
|Previous Weekly High
|134.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.