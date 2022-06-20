GBP/JPY losses juice at 165.00 after three day uptrend, UK PMIs and BOE policymakers eyed

- GBP/JPY struggles for clear directions after the first weekly loss in five.
- Japan’s economic assessment, Kuroda’s comments fail to impress sellers amid inaction in the bond markets.
- UK fundamentals keep bears hopeful amid fears of economic slowdown.
- BOE’s Haskel, Mann could be eyed for intraday directions, UK PMIs are the key.
GBP/JPY remains directionless after a three-day uptrend, not to forget snapping the four-week uptrend, as traders await commentary from Bank of England (BOE) policymakers heading into Monday’s London open.
The pair’s latest moves portray trader indecision as the Japanese government maintains its economic assessment for June but a lack of action from US bond traders is failing to please yen buyers. Also, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s comments, suggesting FX rates should reflect fundamentals, also failed to gain major attention.
The UK’s downbeat fundamentals and the BOE’s failure to impress bulls underpins the British Pound’s (GBP) weakness. While the British government braces for inflated pay, UK Junior Treasury Minister Simon Clarke warned that if the government gives above-inflation pay awards, they will be in a difficult place, in terms of bringing down inflation.
Earlier in the day, the Financial Times (FT) mentioned that London City's bosses are warning the UK will fall into a recession this year.
Amid these plays, stock futures print mild gains in the UK and Europe after a downbeat close for US Treasury yields, mainly due to Friday’s softer US data and inaction afterward.
Moving on, BOE Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel and Dr. Catherine L Mann will entertain GBP/JPY traders. Though, major attention will be given to the preliminary readings of UK PMIs for June amid impending recession fears.
Technical analysis
A clear rebound from the 50 DMA around 162.65 at the time of publication, GBP/JPY is moving towards the 165.65-70 hurdle before highlighting the “double top” highs near 168.50, potentially with bearish implications if they hold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|165.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.23
|Daily SMA50
|162.64
|Daily SMA100
|159.69
|Daily SMA200
|156.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.22
|Previous Daily Low
|163.03
|Previous Weekly High
|166.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|160
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
