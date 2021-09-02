GBP/JPY inches toward 152.00 amid improved risk sentiment

- GBP/JPY accumulates gains for the past five consecutive sessions.
- The sterling benefits from the drop in fresh coronavirus cases, upbeat economic data.
- Yen remains on the backfoot on uncontained coronavirus cases, BOJ concerns over the economic recovery.
GBP/JPY moves cautiously toward the 152.00 mark in the European trading hour on Thursday. The pair hovers in a narrow trade band with an upside bias.
At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY pair is trading at 151.56, up 0.09% for the day.
The sterling remains firm after the reports that the UK’s coronavirus infections drop slightly on Wednesday, there were 35,847 cases recorded up to the time.
The Brexit chaos keeps GBP/JPY gains in check, in the latest development, new Brexit rules from moving goods from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK have been delayed as per the BBC.
It is worth noting that, the S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,524 with 0.031% losses.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen pares its gains on rising coronavirus cases, fresh 20,031 cases were recorded on Wednesday.
The Bank of Japan Board Member Goushi Kataoka expressed his concern over the coronavirus pandemic impact on the economy to linger for a longer time period than expected.
On the economic data front, the factory activity in Japan rose for the seventh straight month in August.
As for now, the market dynamics continues to influence the pair’s performance.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|151.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.49
|Daily SMA50
|152.07
|Daily SMA100
|152.7
|Daily SMA200
|148.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.95
|Previous Daily Low
|151.26
|Previous Weekly High
|151.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.4
|Previous Monthly High
|153.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
