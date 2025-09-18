- GBP/JPY benefits from a weaker JPY, though it struggles to attract any meaningful buyers.
- Traders opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the latest BoE policy decision this Thursday.
- The market attention will then shift to the crucial BoJ monetary policy update on Friday.
The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 199.50-199.45 area, or a four-day low, and oscillates in a range during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices manage to hold above the 200.00 psychological mark as traders keenly await the key central bank events for some meaningful impetus and to determine the next leg of a directional move.
The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its policy decision later today and is largely anticipated to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% amid concerns about still sticky inflation. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that the headline UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at the same pace seen in the previous month, by 3.8% over the year in August, or the highest level since January 2024. However, signs of a cooling labour market keep the door open for further policy easing by the UK central bank, which is seen acting as a headwind for the British Pound (GBP) and capping the GBP/JPY cross.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, is undermined by the weaker-than-expected release of Core Machinery Orders data from Japan. Moreover, concerns that domestic political turmoil could give the Bank of Japan (BoJ) more reasons to delay raising interest rates, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, undermine the safe-haven JPY and act as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. Investors, however, seem convinced that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path. This marks a big divergence in comparison to a relatively dovish BoE outlook and should keep a lid on any further appreciating move for spot prices.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and opt to wait for the BoJ monetary policy update on Friday. Despite the mixed fundamental backdrop, the lack of any meaningful selling suggests that the path of least resistance for the cross is to the upside. Bulls, however, might wait for sustained strength and acceptance above the 200.40 horizontal barrier before positioning for any further gains. The GBP/JPY cross might then surpass the 200.75 region, or the highest level since July 2024 touched earlier this week, and could possibly extend the momentum further beyond the 201.00 round-figure mark.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 18, 2025 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4%
Previous: 4%
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays in the red near 0.6650 after Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is staying in the red near 0.6650 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair holds its pullback from YTD highs after weak Australian employment data for August. The labor data could raise doubts over the recent reduced bets for RBA rate cuts. Meanwhile, a pause in the US Dollar rebound limits the Aussie's downside.
USD/JPY holds the rebound near 147.00, tracks post-Fed US Dollar recovery
USD/JPY holds recovery near 147.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar sustains the rebound after the expected Fed rate cut decision-led sharp sell-off, allowing the pair to gain ground further. An upbeat mood weighs on the safe-haven Japanese Yen, aiding the pair's upswing.
Gold down but not out in the Fed’s aftermath
Gold holds the pullback early Thursday, having renewed record highs at $3,708 in a knee-jerk reaction to the Fed announcement. US Dollar recovers on Fed Chair Powell’s cautious stance on further policy easing. Gold retreats from extreme overbought conditions on the daily chart, keeping buying interest alive.
Bitcoin, crypto market remain neutral despite Federal Reserve cutting rates by 25bps
Bitcoin and a majority of top tokens in the cryptocurrency market held steady on Wednesday, despite the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, according to market expectations.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.