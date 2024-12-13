GBP/JPY holds losses around 193.00 after the release of weaker UK economic figures

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan's Tankan Large Manufacturing Index rose to the reading of 14 in the fourth-quarter period, marking the highest reading since March 2022. Furthermore, firms expect inflation to rise 2.4% a year from now.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) receives upward support from safe-haven flows due to a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, along with geopolitical tensions and trade war fears. However, this upside of the JPY is restrained due to the growing market conviction that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not raise interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting next week.

The downside risks for the British Pound (GBP) seem limited due to the increased likelihood that the Bank of England (BoE) will adopt a slower pace of policy easing compared to other central banks in Europe and North America.

GBP/JPY continues to lose ground after the release of disappointing key economic data from the United Kingdom (UK), trading around 193.00 during the European hours on Friday. Office for National Statistics reported that the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.1% month-over-month in October, against the expected increase of 0.1%.

