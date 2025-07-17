GBP/JPY holds gains around 199.00 following UK employment data

- GBP/JPY remains stronger after mixed UK labor figures were released on Thursday.
- The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7%, while the Employment increased by 134,000 in the three months to May.
- Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance Total showed a surplus of JPY 153.1 billion in June, against expected JPY 353.9 billion surplus.
GBP/JPY retraces its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 199.00 during the early European hours on Thursday. The currency cross remains stronger despite mixed employment figures from the United Kingdom (UK).
The UK ILO Unemployment climbed to 4.7% in the three months to May, against the market expectations of remaining unchanged at 4.6%. Meanwhile, the Employment Change came in at 134K, against the 89K in April. Claimant Count Change showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased 25.9K in June, compared with a revised increase of 15.3K in May, above the expected 17.9K figure.
The GBP/JPY cross also draws support as the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles following disappointing trade figures that fueled concerns about a potential technical recession. Meanwhile, investors are watching for potential fiscal stimulus ahead of the July 20 Upper House election, amid speculation about increased government spending and a possible consumption tax cut to support economic growth.
Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance Total reported a trade surplus of JPY 153.1 billion in June, following a JPY 638.6 billion deficit in May and well below market expectations of a JPY 353.9 billion surplus. Exports declined 0.5% year-over-year, against the previous decline of 1.7%. The reading missed forecasts of a 0.5% gain, marking a second straight monthly decline. Meanwhile, imports rose 0.2%, recovering from the previous decline of 7.7% and better than the expected 1.6% decline.
(This story was corrected on July 17 at 08:00 GMT to say, in the second bullet, that the Employment increased by 134,000, not the Employment Rate.)
Economic Indicator
ILO Unemployment Rate (3M)
The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jul 17, 2025 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 4.7%
Consensus: 4.6%
Previous: 4.6%
Source: Office for National Statistics
The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data
EUR/USD comes under renewed selling pressure in the European session and trades below 1.1600. Revisions to Eurozone HICP data will be featured in the economic calendar ahead of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data for June.
GBP/USD declines below 1.3400 after mixed UK employment data
GBP/USD struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and trades in negative territory below 1.3400 early Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7% in the three months to May, while the Claimant Count Rate remained steady at 4.5%.
Gold price retreats further from multi-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold attracts fresh sellers and trades below $3,330 in the European session on Thursday. A generally positive risk tone and the renewed USD strength weighs on XAU/USD but persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Top Crypto Gainers: FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.