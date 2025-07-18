GBP/JPY hits fresh YTD highs above 199.85 amid generalised Yen weakness

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Apart from that, the trade negotiations with the US are showing a lack of progress, fueling investors' anxiety about the possibility of facing 25% tariffs from August 1. Such levies are a significant threat to a strongly trade-dependent economy, like that of Japan, and an additional weight on the JPY. Finally, recent Consumer Price Index data revealed that core inflation eased to 3.3% from the 29-month high at 3.7% amid lower rice prices. The headline inflation moderated to a 3.3% year-on-year reading from May’s 3.5%, which puts further BoJ tightening into question.

The Pound is keeps marching higher for the second consecutive day as the Japanese Yen struggles, hammered by a mix of lack of progress in the trade talks with the US, rising political uncertainty, and easing inflationary trends, which muddle the BoJ’s monetary policy outlook . The broad-based Yen weakness and the positive risk sentiment seen on Friday us contributing to extend the British Pound’s rally, which has reached levels right above the June 9 high, at 199.83, although it has not confirmed above it yet. The Japanese yen is coming under pressure with investors increasingly wary about the outcome of this weekend’s House of Councillors Elections. The latest polls suggest that Prime Minister Ishiba’s ruling coalition is likely to lose its majority in parliament, which will lead to political uncertainty.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.