GBP/JPY hits four-month highs at the 142.00 zone, holds onto gains

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY heads for the highest close since February 2020.
  • Pound outperforms on Tuesday after BoE Bailey comments.

The GBP/JPY pair rose further during the American session and printed a fresh four-month high at 142.02. The pound failed to make a run above 142.00 and pulled back modestly.

As of writing, it trades at 141.80, up a hundred pips for the day, on its way to the highest close since February 2020. A stronger pound across the board continues to support the cross.

GBP outperforms on Tuesday

The pound is the best performer among majors on Tuesday. Comments from Bank of England Governor Bailey on European hours were seen as not so dovish, reducing expectations of negative interest rates. He called it a “controversial issue”.

The latest numbers showed 45,530 new COVID-19 cases in the UK, below 46,170 of a day ago. The trend continues to show an improvement.

EUR/GBP dropped to 0.8919, the lowest level since November, adding strength to the pound. GBP/USD rose above 1.3600, and it was holding onto important daily gains.

Technical levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 141.9
Today Daily Change 1.05
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 140.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.09
Daily SMA50 139.13
Daily SMA100 138.09
Daily SMA200 136.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.04
Previous Daily Low 140.34
Previous Weekly High 141.38
Previous Weekly Low 139.51
Previous Monthly High 141.23
Previous Monthly Low 136.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 140.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.83

 

 

