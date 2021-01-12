GBP/JPY hits four-month highs at the 142.00 zone, holds onto gains

- GBP/JPY heads for the highest close since February 2020.
- Pound outperforms on Tuesday after BoE Bailey comments.
The GBP/JPY pair rose further during the American session and printed a fresh four-month high at 142.02. The pound failed to make a run above 142.00 and pulled back modestly.
As of writing, it trades at 141.80, up a hundred pips for the day, on its way to the highest close since February 2020. A stronger pound across the board continues to support the cross.
GBP outperforms on Tuesday
The pound is the best performer among majors on Tuesday. Comments from Bank of England Governor Bailey on European hours were seen as not so dovish, reducing expectations of negative interest rates. He called it a “controversial issue”.
The latest numbers showed 45,530 new COVID-19 cases in the UK, below 46,170 of a day ago. The trend continues to show an improvement.
EUR/GBP dropped to 0.8919, the lowest level since November, adding strength to the pound. GBP/USD rose above 1.3600, and it was holding onto important daily gains.
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.9
|Today Daily Change
|1.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|140.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.09
|Daily SMA50
|139.13
|Daily SMA100
|138.09
|Daily SMA200
|136.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.04
|Previous Daily Low
|140.34
|Previous Weekly High
|141.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.51
|Previous Monthly High
|141.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.83
