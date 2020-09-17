GBP/JPY hangs near multi-week lows, around mid-135.00s post-BoJ and ahead of BoE

- GBP/JPY came under some fresh selling pressure amid a pickup in demand for the JPY.
- The prevalent risk-off mood and BoJ’s upbeat economic assessment benefitted the JPY.
- The GBP traders wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest BoE monetary policy decision.
The bid tone surrounding the Japanese yen (JPY) pushed the GBP/JPY cross back closer to the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, around mid-135.00s.
A sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a fresh leg down in the equity markets – boosted the JPY's safe-haven status. Adding to this, the Bank of Japan's less gloomy view on the domestic economy provided an additional boost to the JPY and prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/JPY cross.
The JPY bulls largely shrugged off dovish comments by the BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, saying that the central bank would not hesitate to add monetary easing. In the post-meeting press conference, Kuroda further indicated the possibility for rates to go lower than current levels, albeit failed to lend any support to the GBP/JPY cross.
On the other hand, the British pound struggled to gain any meaningful traction despite some positive Brexit development. According to reports, Britain offered tentative concessions on fisheries in trade talks with the European Union last week. Investors, however, preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoE monetary policy update.
The UK central bank is not expected to change its policy settings but show readiness to add more stimulus to support the economy from a possible Brexit shock. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying statement, which, along with the incoming Brexit-related headlines, will influence the near-term GBP price dynamics.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent range-bound price action warrants some caution for aggressive traders and placing any aggressive directional bets. That said, the GBP/JPY pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery from seven-week lows suggests that the recent bearish pressure might still be far from being over.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|136.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.02
|Daily SMA50
|137.86
|Daily SMA100
|135.69
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.47
|Previous Daily Low
|135.56
|Previous Weekly High
|141.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
