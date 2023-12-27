GBP/JPY flattens ahead of Japanese Retail Trade figures

- The GBP/JPY is caught amidst a congestion pattern as markets mix on the Guppy.
- BoJ resumes hinting at the end of negative rates if wages firm up next year.
- Post-holiday markets are struggling to find meaningful momentum.
The GBP/JPY is back into familiar near-term prices after a failed bull run towards the high side of 182.10, slipping back towards the 181.00 handle. The Japanese Yen is firming up after Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazou Ueda repeating comments that negative rates could see the end in sight.
BoJ Governor Ueda’s comments sent the Yen slightly higher, but the GBP/JPY remains caught on near-term technical support with limited momentum in either direction.
Japanese Retail Trade figures are due early in the Asia market session where investors will be expecting a slight uptick in retail volumes. Japanese Retail Sales for the year into November are expected to improve from 4.2% to 5%.
UK data is nearly absent from the economic data docket this week, with low-tier Nationwide Housing Prices for October being the only data representation for the GBP, slated for Friday.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
The GBP/JPY is consolidating into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just above the 181.00 handle after a brief rally into 182.20.
The pair's flattening is happening just north of the 200-day SMA rising into 179.00, and downside momentum is set to remain limited with the 200-day SMA rising to catch up to the GBP/JPY's nearly 15% rise from 2023's early lows near 156.50
Despite the pair's performance for most of the year, the Pound Sterling remains capped by the Japanese Yen, having declined nearly 4% from the pair's yearly highs near 188.66.
GBP/JPY Hourly Chart
GBP/JPY Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|181.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.87
|Daily SMA50
|184.07
|Daily SMA100
|183.74
|Daily SMA200
|178.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.3
|Previous Daily Low
|180.51
|Previous Weekly High
|184.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.79
|Previous Monthly High
|188.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|182.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.33
