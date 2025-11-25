GBP/JPY flatlines around 205.50 amid BoJ intervention fears



The Pound posts moderate losses against the Yen on Tuesday, changing hands at 205.20 at the time of writing, halfway through the last few days' trading range. Technical indicators show the broader bullish momentum losing steam, amid growing concerns about a BoJ intervention, yet GBP's bearish attempts remain limited so far.



Yen crosses have found some support this week following comments by the Japanese Finance Minister on Friday, who said that the Japanese authorities were alarmed about the fast Yen depreciation and that they are ready to take “appropriate action in response to excess volatility and disorderly movements”.

The Bank of Japan tends to launch Yen interventions at moments of low market liquidity to optimize its impact. Bearing that in mind, the market is speculating on the possibility that the thinned Thanksgiving market, later this week, would provide a great opportunity.



The Japanese Yen has depreciated 4.5% since early October, when the pro-stimulus cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi came into power, and more than 10% since April.

The Pound, on the other hand, remains weighed by flaws of their own. Investors are wary about the sterling, awaiting the details of the Autumn Budget, which is due to be released on Wednesday. Chancellor Rachel Reaves faces the serious challenge of bringing the growing budget deficit under control without breaking the Labour Party’s pledge to “not increase taxes on the working people”.