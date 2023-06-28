GBP/JPY finally corrects downwards, Yen still vulnerable

- The GBP/JPY fell to a low of 182.14, seeing more than a 0.50% loss on the day, then stabilising near 182.55.
- British yields fell sharply, weakening the Sterling Pound after Gov. Bailey’s speech at the ECB forum.
- Kazuo Ueda kept its dovish tone, worrying about inflation being below the BoJ’s target.
The GBP/JPY finally corrected downwards after five consecutive days of gains, with a loss of over 0.50% on the day, as falling British yields dampened the appeal of the British pound. Despite the correction, the Japanese Yen remains vulnerable as Kazuo Ueda maintains a dovish stance, expressing concerns about inflation falling below the Bank of Japan's target—eyes on inflation data from Japan at the early Friday Asian session.
British gilts weakened somewhat after Bailey’s speech
On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Bailey from the Bank of England (BoE) stated that “they are not nearly done” regarding monetary policy as he showed concerns about core inflation being “much stickier” than headline inflation, which he expects to come down markedly in 2023.
In the meantime, the British bond yields are declining and show that investors are seeing a negative outlook on the UK’s economy, and they signal a higher demand for bonds. In that sense, the 2,5 and 10-year yields declined more than 1% falling to 5.13%, 4.55% and 4.30%.
Contrarily, Kazuo Ueda continued to express a dovish perspective by affirming that "underlying inflation remains below the targeted level." He further indicated that a potential policy adjustment would be considered when inflationary pressures align with the Bank of Japan's forecasts. In that sense, inflation figures as per the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) from June, to be released early Friday, will affect the JPY price dynamics. As for now, investors foresee an acceleration of the headline figure to 3.8% YoY and the Core measure to 4.4%.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, despite the downward correction, the bullish outlook for the cross is still intact. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in overbought territory, suggesting that the additional downward movements shouldn’t be removed.
Support levels to watch: 181.80,181.00, 180.00
Resistances levels to watch: 183.00,183.50,184.00
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.56
|Today Daily Change
|-1.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|183.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|177.87
|Daily SMA50
|173.26
|Daily SMA100
|168.01
|Daily SMA200
|165.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.77
|Previous Daily Low
|182.24
|Previous Weekly High
|182.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.92
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
