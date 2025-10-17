TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY falls as Yen strengthens on BoJ tightening signals, UK tax hikes

  • GBP/JPY drops toward 201.00 as the Japanese Yen strengthens amid global uncertainty.
  • Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda fuel expectations of gradual monetary tightening.
  • UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms new tax hikes in the upcoming Autumn Budget.
GBP/JPY falls as Yen strengthens on BoJ tightening signals, UK tax hikes
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

GBP/JPY drops toward 201.00 on Friday, losing 0.50% at the time of writing, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its recovery, supported by growing expectations of a future rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and by a global environment favoring safe-haven assets.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated on Friday that he intends to “keep gathering more data” before deciding whether to raise interest rates at the October policy meeting, adding that the degree of monetary easing would be adjusted according to the likelihood of the central bank’s growth and inflation forecasts materializing.

Ueda comments, echoed by Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, who noted that Japan’s economy is “recovering moderately” and that the central bank would tighten policy if its projections are met, reinforced the view of a gradual shift toward normalization by year-end.

This outlook strengthens the Japanese Yen, further supported by renewed US-China trade tensions and domestic political uncertainty, both of which boost demand for safe-haven assets.

Despite the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ending its coalition with the Komeito, complicating Sanae Takaichi’s bid to become Japan’s first female Prime Minister, markets see these developments as easing concerns over Japan’s fiscal outlook, thus underpinning the currency.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with limited direction. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves confirmed that the Autumn Budget, due in November, will include new tax increases to preserve fiscal stability. These announcements weigh on the GBP rebound potential, even as the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by a modest 0.1% MoM in August.

Investors are also focused on upcoming speeche by Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sarah Breeden later in the day. Catherine Mann, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), recently warned that it would be premature to cut interest rates further, noting that the labor market is only “modestly loosening.”

Against this backdrop, the widening policy divergence between a more hawkish BoJ and a cautious BoE continues to weigh on GBP/JPY, which could extend its decline if Japanese Yen strength persists.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%0.09%-0.43%0.00%0.42%0.11%-0.47%
EUR0.06%0.17%-0.39%0.09%0.54%0.17%-0.41%
GBP-0.09%-0.17%-0.50%-0.11%0.35%-0.01%-0.63%
JPY0.43%0.39%0.50%0.43%0.89%0.50%-0.07%
CAD-0.01%-0.09%0.11%-0.43%0.43%0.08%-0.54%
AUD-0.42%-0.54%-0.35%-0.89%-0.43%-0.36%-0.96%
NZD-0.11%-0.17%0.00%-0.50%-0.08%0.36%-0.63%
CHF0.47%0.41%0.63%0.07%0.54%0.96%0.63%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD treads water below 1.3450 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold eases from record high as bulls pause for a breather; downside seems limited

Gold steadies following good two-way price swings on Friday and trades just below the $4,350 level during the first half of the European session. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week and could extend the recent record-setting run amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe flash bearish potential

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are at risk of steeper corrections as the broader cryptocurrency market weakens. The pullback over the last three days has driven the top meme coins to a cliff as support levels turn to lines in the sand.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers