The GBP/JPY cross extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day and trades below the 211.00 mark during the early European session on Wednesday. Spot prices remain close to a five-week low, touched on Monday, though the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution before placing aggressive directional bets.

Investors remain concerned about Japan's fiscal health on the back of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's aggressive spending and tax cut plans. Adding to this, domestic political uncertainty ahead of a snap election on February 8, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven JPY and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. However, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish outlook and intervention fears help limit deeper JPY losses.

In fact, the December BoJ meeting minutes released earlier today showed that members were more confident about sustaining a moderate wage–price cycle and were using that assessment to justify another step toward less accommodative policy. This, in turn, highlights the central bank's readiness to continue pushing up still-low borrowing costs. In contrast, traders are pricing in one or possibly two quarter-point rate interest cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in 2026.

Apart from this, a goodish US Dollar (USD) recovery is seen exerting downward pressure on the British Pound (GBP), which further contributes to capping the GBP/JPY cross. However, the range-bound price action following a bearish gap opening on Monday makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of the corrective pullback from the vicinity of the 215.00 mark, or the highest level since July 2008, touched last week.